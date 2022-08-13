StockNews.com Upgrades H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) to Buy

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

H&R Block Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $45.87.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 394.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

