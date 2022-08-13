Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target Cut to C$12.50

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.06.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus Stock Up 1.3 %

SUUIF opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $12.30.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.