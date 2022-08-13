Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Lowered to C$12.50

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s previous close.

SPB has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark raised shares of Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.98.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$11.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.76. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$10.75 and a one year high of C$15.96.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$896.50 million. Research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.6999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG purchased 25,900 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$288,588.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,671,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$408,611,463.19. Insiders bought 34,300 shares of company stock valued at $382,530 over the last quarter.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

