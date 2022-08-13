Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sutro Biopharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.84). The consensus estimate for Sutro Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.10) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

STRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sutro Biopharma to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Sutro Biopharma Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of STRO opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $332.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 55.57% and a negative net margin of 252.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 251.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.