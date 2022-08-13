SVB Leerink Downgrades Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) to Market Perform

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 76.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOLT opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Transactions at Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:BOLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 2,795.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bolt Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,703,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $5,493,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

