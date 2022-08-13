SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Kratky now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.71). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.11) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.62) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.06) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 10.12. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $24.17.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

