SVB Leerink Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Chinook Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.64). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chinook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.46) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 170.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%.

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

KDNY stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.03.

Insider Activity at Chinook Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $65,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,616.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDNY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $133,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

