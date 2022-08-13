SVB Leerink Weighs in on Castle Biosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.67). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Castle Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.95) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.51. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CSTL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a market cap of $892.52 million, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.17. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $78.58.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $102,159.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,022,656.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $102,159.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,022,656.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $211,628.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,480.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,469 shares of company stock worth $315,049. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,491,000 after purchasing an additional 327,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after purchasing an additional 29,372 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 793,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,606,000 after acquiring an additional 56,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 641,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,081,000 after acquiring an additional 197,170 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

