SVB Leerink Weighs in on Hims & Hers Health, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hims & Hers Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Zhang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). SVB Leerink currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hims & Hers Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 0.8 %

HIMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.49. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $43,695.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Jules A. Maltz purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $43,695.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

