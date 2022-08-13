Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP) Short Interest Update

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 172.4% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IVCP opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

Institutional Trading of Swiftmerge Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,039,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 49,498 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $646,000. 55.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

