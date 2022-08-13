Swiss National Bank Acquires 65,000 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Lincoln National worth $48,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 735.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

LNC opened at $51.20 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $58.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

