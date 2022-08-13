Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.45% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $43,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $69.49 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $56.86 and a one year high of $109.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.