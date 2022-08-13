Swiss National Bank Buys 10,600 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $55,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.40.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FICO opened at $490.75 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $531.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $428.95 and a 200 day moving average of $436.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

