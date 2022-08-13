Swiss National Bank Buys 140,600 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $57,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 373.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of FNF opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $56.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

