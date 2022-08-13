Swiss National Bank Buys 28,300 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,709 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.42% of Universal Health Services worth $45,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 10.1% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,158 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 144.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,660 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

NYSE UHS opened at $111.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $158.28. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.12 and its 200 day moving average is $126.66.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.15%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

