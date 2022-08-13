Swiss National Bank Buys 378,900 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,092,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $60,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 180,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

HST stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.24. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

