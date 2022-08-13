Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,840,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 106,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.26% of Marathon Oil worth $46,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,506 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,456,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3,668.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,890,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,555 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $46,084,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 131.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.6 %

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Shares of MRO stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $33.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Citigroup cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.