Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 765,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cognex were worth $59,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 29.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 212,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Cognex by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $92.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

