Swiss National Bank Purchases 92,800 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 746,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.42% of Exact Sciences worth $52,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,001,531,000 after acquiring an additional 827,948 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Exact Sciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,756,000 after buying an additional 26,058 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Exact Sciences by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Exact Sciences by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $251,872. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $108.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.96.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

