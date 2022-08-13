Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,150,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Lyft worth $44,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Lyft by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT opened at $19.40 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lyft from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna downgraded Lyft from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.