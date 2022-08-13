TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. CICC Research downgraded TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of TAL Education Group stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in TAL Education Group by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 245,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 151,662 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 542,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 339,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

