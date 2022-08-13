Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at TD Securities

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.85 to C$1.70 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.35.

Taseko Mines Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of TKO stock opened at C$1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$403.79 million and a P/E ratio of 7.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.06. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.00.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

