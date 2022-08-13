TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) PT Raised to C$76.00 at TD Securities

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.77.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $51.15 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average is $54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 66.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,185,453,000 after buying an additional 22,507,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 270.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,677,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $884,541,000 after buying an additional 11,445,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,409,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,260,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,331,000. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

