TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given a C$65.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) received a C$65.00 price target from research analysts at National Bankshares in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.05.

TC Energy stock opened at C$65.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$67.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$57.71 and a 1 year high of C$74.44. The company has a market cap of C$66.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.37.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauri Newton sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.29, for a total transaction of C$184,016.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$404,583.34. In related news, Director Lauri Newton sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.29, for a total transaction of C$184,016.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$404,583.34. Also, Director Richard Prior acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$66.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$789,568.75. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,091 shares of company stock valued at $328,327 and have sold 56,687 shares valued at $4,175,237.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

