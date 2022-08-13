TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.80). The consensus estimate for TCR2 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.07) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.98) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04).

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.78. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $19.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 20.7% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

