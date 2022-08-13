Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,087 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in American Financial Group by 116.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $41,028.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFG stock opened at $134.77 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.71 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.40 and a 200 day moving average of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 23.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

AFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

