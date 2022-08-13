Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,691,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NortonLifeLock

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Up 0.6 %

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.