Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FMC were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in FMC by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.57 and a 200-day moving average of $118.19. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

FMC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.64.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

