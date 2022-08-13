Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives $45.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEX. TheStreet lowered Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Terex alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,529.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Terex Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,528,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Terex by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 53,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. Terex has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Terex will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.