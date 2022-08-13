The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AES were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in AES by 9,238.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $26.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.42.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

