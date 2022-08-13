The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 102.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,663 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,580 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $15,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 292,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after buying an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.2 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

