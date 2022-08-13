The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives $37.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.56.

IPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.44. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,344,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 179,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 30,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

