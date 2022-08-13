The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,674 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Macquarie downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IPG stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.77%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.