The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $133.79 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $146.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.