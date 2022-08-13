The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

PNC opened at $174.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.39 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.70.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

