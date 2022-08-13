The Progressive Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Progressive in a report released on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.93.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

PGR stock opened at $121.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a PE ratio of 86.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Progressive has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $122.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after buying an additional 1,250,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after buying an additional 4,980,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,790,308,000 after buying an additional 572,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,181,877,000 after purchasing an additional 510,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.