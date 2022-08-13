The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,530,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 23,849 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Williams Companies worth $51,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,818,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047,294 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,161,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,329 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,980,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,307 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

