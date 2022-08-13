thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €12.15 by Jefferies Financial Group

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) has been given a €12.15 ($12.40) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 106.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.60 ($17.96) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.33) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.40 ($9.59) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($12.24) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.40 ($5.51) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €5.88 ($6.00) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($27.56). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €6.20 and its 200 day moving average is €7.50.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.