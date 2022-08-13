Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives C$119.75 Average PT from Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$119.75.

TIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded Toromont Industries from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Transactions at Toromont Industries

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.20, for a total transaction of C$105,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,529 shares in the company, valued at C$21,306,050.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $126,269.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TIH stock opened at C$107.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$104.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$109.99. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$93.25 and a 52 week high of C$124.25.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. On average, analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.18%.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

