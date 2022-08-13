Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Shares in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,500,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,144,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 83.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sabre by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Sabre by 57.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $86,000.

SABR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $657.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.71 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

