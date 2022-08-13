Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $14,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,234,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $853,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,943 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,401,000 after acquiring an additional 501,084 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,102,000 after acquiring an additional 383,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,899,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $113.41 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $186.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.20 and a 200-day moving average of $116.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.