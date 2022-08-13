Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $13,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $599,472,000 after buying an additional 208,321 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in VeriSign by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in VeriSign by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 433,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,333,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in VeriSign by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in VeriSign by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of VRSN opened at $202.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.