Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.
Medtronic Price Performance
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
