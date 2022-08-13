Toronto Dominion Bank Has $12.60 Million Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $12,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.13.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

Shares of PKI stock opened at $157.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.54.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 5.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer



PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

