Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,420 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 45,837 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $12,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 9.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,891 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in NetApp by 3.1% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,537 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in NetApp by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 968,592 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $80,393,000 after buying an additional 117,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in NetApp by 12.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.55.

NTAP opened at $74.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,835. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,889,651 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

