Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 21,105 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $13,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 933.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,417 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,293,000 after acquiring an additional 786,490 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,699,000 after acquiring an additional 662,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,835,000 after acquiring an additional 483,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,051,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,590,000 after acquiring an additional 482,848 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,630 shares of company stock worth $5,658,552 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $94.83 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.78 and its 200-day moving average is $90.21.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. UBS Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

