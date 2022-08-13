Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 868 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.67.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $526.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $502.29 and a 200 day moving average of $530.44. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at $352,321,100.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,805 shares of company stock worth $419,078,584. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

