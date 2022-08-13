Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,359 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $12,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of K. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,791,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,467,000 after purchasing an additional 581,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kellogg by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,913,000 after purchasing an additional 544,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,457,000 after purchasing an additional 554,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,594,000 after purchasing an additional 150,151 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,874,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,589,000 after purchasing an additional 192,069 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.3 %

K stock opened at $75.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $76.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $11,000,936.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,877,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,281,206,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,188,102. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

