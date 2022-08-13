Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,273 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $14,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,793,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Cummins by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 617.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 108,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,570,000 after buying an additional 92,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,125. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.60.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $227.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.53. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

