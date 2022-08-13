Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,170 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $392.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $360.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

